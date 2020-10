EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Edgar County man is facing charges for sex crimes against a child.

In late August, the Paris Police Department received a report alleging Brandon Ford sexually abused a child.

Police, along with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation into Ford.

On Monday, Ford was arrested and charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal sexual assault.

He is currently in the Edgar County Jail.