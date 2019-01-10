Edgar County health officials confirm four cases of hepatitis A

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials in Edgar County have confirmed that four cases of hepatitis A have been diagnosed in the county.
That's according to a letter from the Edgar County Public Health Department.
In 2018, there were 91 confirmed cases of hepatitis A reported in Illinois.
"Through the state had noticed a rise in hepatitis A cases prior to December, Edgar County...up until recent weeks had remained unaffected. Due to the four recent cases, Edgar County is now included in the Illinois hepatitis A outbreak," Jean McConkey, RN, D
