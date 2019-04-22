Edgar County group works to dispose of unwanted and expired medications

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois county is working to get rid of your unwanted prescription medications.
The Care Coalition in Edgar County, Illinois hosted a drug take-back.
The Care Coalition is located behind the Edgar County Jail.
On Monday, the organization collected unused and expired medications.
They were incinerated on the spot.
The organization also collected syringes and inhalers.
Organizations say it is all about making sure medications don't get into the wrong hands.
National Drug Take-Back Day is on April 27th.
