Edgar County fire officials are looking for a missing man

EDGAR COUNTY, IL (WTHI) - In Edgar County, Illinois fire officials need your help.

They're looking for a man who disappeared after a fire.

It happened Monday night in Paris, Illinois.

Crews arrived at an apartment building at 507 South Central Street.

Several tenants were displaced but have all found somewhere to stay.

Officials ruled the cause as undetermined but they're still looking for one man.

They are looking for Larry Arrasmith and Fire Chief Brian Gates says his apartment is where they believe the fire started.

He's been missing ever since and they want to make sure he's ok.

If you know anything about where he is contact the Paris Fire Department at 217-466-5670.

