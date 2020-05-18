Edgar County farm to offer online ordering and delivery

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - One local farm is doing what it can to provide better services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
News 10 spoke with leaders at L&A Farms. It's located in Paris, Illinois.
Leaders say they're planning on offering online ordering for delivery. Ahead of this service, the farm will also update its website and improve its online services.
Officials say this is all to better serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The L and A Farm delivery route will extend to several areas in the Wabash Valley. That includes Marshall, Terre Haute, and Clinton.
