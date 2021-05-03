Edgar County dad and baby's death ruled as homicide, mother arrested

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - After an early March fire in Edgar County, the cause of death for a dad and baby was ruled as homicides.

Coroner Scott Barrett says 35-year-old Michael Phipps and his two-month-old daughter were found dead after an early morning fire on March 1 at their home in Vermilion, Illinois.

An autopsy showed the cause of death for Michael was a combination of thermal exposure, carbon monoxide inhalation, and smoke inhalation.

Nettie's cause of death was a combination of thermal exposure and carbon monoxide inhalation.

On Monday, police arrested 26-year-old Stefanie Sanders. Her specific charges were not made immediately clear.

Sander is the mother of two-month-old Nettie and was in a relationship with Michael before his death.