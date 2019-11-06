Edgar County Illinois Jail set to close December 1

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County, Illinois Jail will be officially be closing its doors on December 1.

The county board said it's been a long process to make this decision.

It simply comes down to the fact that there's no room in the budget to make the necessary repairs to the 127-year-old facility.

You're probably wondering what this means for inmates at the jail.

Edgar County Board Chairman Jeff Vogit said they've been communicating with five area sheriffs to help with housing inmates.

That financial responsibility falls on Edgar County.

He said this isn't what they wanted to happen, but right now, it's what needs to be done.

"We're very disappointed that we couldn't put something together. You know, it's personally disappointing and disappointing for our county that we haven't been able to work that out. We want our prisoners to be safe. We want our employees to be handled correctly, so those are the main things too that we're looking at," said Voigt.

County board members said they're estimating housing inmates at $383,000 a year.

Now, that number breaks down to having to house their average number of 30 inmates per day.

That's at $35 per inmate.

Voigt said this will be at least a one-year solution.

They hope to eventually be able to re-open a jail.