Edgar Co. ESDA encouraging residents to sign up for weather alerts

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Edgar County's emergency managers are working with a new alerting system and encouraging people to sign up.

The Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency, or ESDA, oversees the county's wireless alert system.

ESDA Coordinator Jill Taylor said alerts are now coming from a new company, and that means residents need to take action.

"Unfortunately when we switched from WENS to NIXLE, the data was not able to be transferred, so everyone does need to sign up," she explained.

ESDA's Assisstant Coordinator, Erin Lorenzen, said the sign-up process is simple.

"You can text the word "EDGAR" to 888777, or you can go to our website edgarcountyillinois.com and sign up that way," she said.

The new system does bring new alerts.

"You will be getting tornado warnings as well as thunderstorm warnings. We are capable of sending out other messages like boil orders," Taylor said.

The previous system only notified residents of tornado warnings and other county emergencies.

Also new from ESDA's office: a community volunteer program.

"We're looking to start a CERT program, which is a community emergency response team. We will provide free training to all volunteers. We are looking for anywhere from 25 to 50 individuals," Taylor said.

Taylor told News 10 in addition to county emergencies that arise, these volunteers will help with various exercises and drills ESDA hosts throughout the year.

If you'd like to sign up, you can call (217) 466-3180 or email esda@edgarcountyillinois.com.

Click here to go to ESDA's website where they have an application form.

You can also apply through a link on the Edgar County ESDA Facebook page.