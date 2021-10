TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - WTHI-TV is remembering and celebrating the life of Ed Howaniec.

Ed was part of the original team that put WTHI-TV on the air in 1954. Ed worked behind the scenes for our station as a master control operator for more than 50 years.

Visitation for Ed is scheduled for Thursday at Saint Patric Catholic Church from 11 am to noon.

Funeral services start at noon.

