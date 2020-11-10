Economic impacts on holiday spending during the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We talked with Cristine Barton today, she's a local mother. She and her two-year-old son were told they had COVID-19 several months ago.

The fear of them getting it again has put a strain on their family, causing holiday shopping to be put on hold.

"And it's just difficult because we don't know if we're gonna get him the gifts we want to get him and we're just going to try to get him what we can but it's going to be difficult, with rent and trying to make sure I have the things I need for school," said Cristine Barton.

Barton was a baby sitter before COVID-19 struck, now because of the pandemic, she's out of her job.

"And when we both got sick shortly after we got quarantined and I wasn't able to have my kids here or get any new kids."

Barton says when she and her son got the coronavirus it was very traumatizing for her.

And, it added a financial burden on her family, one that Indiana State University Professor Dr. Robert Guell says many are dealing with as we head into the holiday season.

"There's the lower portion or lower economic income on one side and it's gonna be a really lean Christmas for them and those whose lifestyles haven't changed much."

Meanwhile, Barton just wants people to take this virus seriously.

"There's no vaccine for it, there's no cure for it, there's no way to prepare for it."