Economic Development Administration announced over $700,000 grant to Pantheon project

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on the Pantheon Theatre is reaching a conclusion. Friday morning workers were still hitting it hard. That's as the United States Economic Development Administration made a big announcement.

Dana Gartzke with the EDA says, "A grant that announced 732,000 thousand dollars to the pantheon theatre. Which does two things, number one it just allows this famed theatre to continue on. But it's going to continue in a new way. We're hoping to bring entrepreneurs and developers and inventors to this location."

The EDA's funding is part of the government's opportunity zones. Opportunity zones are intended to help to funnel private funding to areas in need.

The grant is 80% of the project funding. The Knox County Development Corporation is funding the rest. The money will fund the final steps in the renovation process.

Pantheon CEO Nichole Like explains, "It is going to be used on the exterior renovation of the Pantheon. So we're going to do tech pointing, new gutters, new windows on the outside, and really the best part of it is probably the new marque."

Whatever funding is left will go towards new technology to help those entrepreneurs.

As city and county leaders wrap up, those workers will still be putting the final touches on the facility. And with Friday's announcement, the Pantheon is one more step closer to opening.

Like says, "It's a great feeling. It's been a long project. We've worked very hard on it, gathered a lot of support, so it feels great to finally come across the finish line."