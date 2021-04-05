Eating disorders are on the rise across the country

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- In July, 62% of people in the U.S. with anorexia experienced a worsening of symptoms. Nearly a third of Americans with a binge-eating disorder also reported an increase in episodes. That's according to a survey in the International Journal of Eating Disorders.

"I'm seeing more clients reaching out for help I'm having more parents reaching out for help," Sarah James, a registered dietitian at Nutrition to Grow said.

She said she has seen an increase here in eating disorders since the start of the pandemic.

"It can be brought on for a lot of different reasons, but stress and major change of a routine is one thing that a lot of people have difficulty coping with," she said. "And controlling their food is one way some people tend to actually cope."

James said eating disorders can impact any and everyone, but right now, she said she's treating a lot of 14 to 21-year-olds.

"They were forced to be kind of socially isolated and stuck at home and not as active. Which does probably change their eating habits and it does change their activity factors. Which probably has changed their body shape and they're probably not super happy about it or uncomfortable," she said.

James said there are some immediate red flags to look out for like, a drastic change in weight, a new obsession with healthy eating, and a drastic change in physical activity.

If you or someone you know needs help with an eating disorder James said you should call a physician, counselor, or a dietician.

You can find more information and help from the National Eating Disorder Association, or you can contact Nutrition to Grow, here. Or email them at Nutrition2Grow@gmail.com.