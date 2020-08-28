'Eat in the Streets' was called off on Thursday night...but why? Here's what we found out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A plan for downtown restaurants to expand outdoor seating called 'Eat in the Streets' was called off on Thursday, and it has many of you asking what happened?

The goal was to close down a section of Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute to allow restaurants to use the space for seating.

The tables were out and ready to go, but on Thursday night, the initiative was pulled.

By Friday, the tables were picked back up.

We went digging to find out what happened. We ended up with statements from the Vigo County Health Department and an event organizer.

There seemed to be a disconnect over a document for what was to happen.

In a statement to News 10, Verve owner and event organizer Connie Wrin said:

"After receiving approval from the Mayor, Board of Public Works and Indiana State Excise Police, We felt, under the Governor’s guidelines, these were the entities we needed approval from to extend our patio seating.

We were not in any way having an “event” or a “festival” or “live music” etc. Wait staff would be serving the customers, while adhering to all Health guidelines. There would be no food preparation or food trucks, outside and no bar service. Serving would be no different than eating inside.

On Thursday we spoke via conference call after receiving a letter “outlining” certain guidelines and restrictions. After speaking with a member of the health department, we stated that we felt these guidelines were too restrictive, not only for a business, but for our customers. We stated that we could not, in good conscience sign the document. At that point the member of the HD stated that they were no longer getting involved and we could “go for it”.

After consideration and taking all things into account, we felt that the barriers presented were not consistent with what others are asked to do, and we decided to avoid putting our businesses at risk of closure or citations (which was referenced in the guidelines).

We felt like this extension of seating should have been “embraced” by the health department and we would have hoped they would have offered their help, rather than place roadblocks.

We know that there are several other cities that have this extension to help their businesses survive. That is all we were trying to do.

We want to once again offer our thanks to the City of Terre Haute, Mayor Bennett, Board of Public Works, the Indiana State Excise Police (who by the way approved the plans in less than 24 hours), the Chamber of Commerce, and the outpouring of support we have received from the community.

Hopefully we can put this behind us and move forward from here on."

A statement from Dr. Darren Brucken from the Vigo County Health Department said:

"In the interest of public health in the midst of the CoVID 19 pandemic, the VCHD was asked to review the plans for the proposed “Eat in the Streets” downtown event that was organized by downtown businesses under the approval of Terre Haute City officials and State of Indiana Excise. In doing so, our department objectively identified areas of concern that could potentially lead to additional issues with the spread of CoVID 19 within our younger community. As many of you are aware, the 20-29 age group exceedingly dominates the majority of new cases now over several weeks, as our community numbers continue to grow. The higher case count in that age group has often been directly attributable to bars and larger social gatherings where social distancing and masking have not been readily achieved. Many older age groups are now falling ill due to contact with members from that age group, and hospital admissions are climbing in our area. We realize it is imperative to attempt to create fun and unique opportunities for all citizens, and strive to aid all efforts in doing just that, but never at the expense of public health.

Several conversations were held between the event organizers and myself over a 2 day period. In an effort to adhere to time constraints placed upon the discussions, an internal draft document that I created was shared directly with the organizers, in an effort to convey some of these ideas that were to be discussed moving forward. Open qualifying statements about the document were exquisitely clear and precise that it was a draft document containing ideas of my perspective prior to plan delineation, and NOT a formal or finished document, and certainly contains no signature lines-nor was accompanied with a request for anyone’s signature at the time of the discussion. It was inappropriate for that document to be released to others, making it easy to misconstrue its contents well out of the context of the actual document. The document contains several items that were to be discussed such as closing times, outdoor service details, and bar/restaurant occupancy rules set forth under the current Back on Track 4.5 guidelines. I was specific in statements that the VCHD has no authority in the matters set in motion before our input, and that our input was requested much after the plans were laid. I was specific with the statement the organizers do not require any stamp of approval from myself, nor the VCHD to move forward with the event. After discussions via teleconference between myself and the organizers about the varying viewpoints on several matters that I feel could raise concerns related to public health, the event organizers collectively agreed to not move forward with the planned activity, voluntarily. The event/activity was not, is not, and will not be awaiting any vote of authorization from the VCHD, as only events over 250 people require a plan submission to our offices. Our jurisdiction lies with the specific activities of the restaurants and bars that hold food licenses, and most importantly, in matters that affect the health of all Vigo County residents. No document exists, and no conversation was uttered that would have canceled or postponed the event/activity specifically by the order of the VCHD.

The event/activity plans were being carefully considered, with several items being discussed, and compromises being agreed upon. The organizers and our office agree fully on the concept of adding a spark for the downtown community and its businesses during this trying time. There still is great hope that continued collaboration of these groups can lead to a rebirth of the plans at some time in the near future. Our office remains committed to the health of all residents of Vigo County, and remains committed to the health and wellbeing of our entire community, including the support of the financial standing of all businesses and other institutions.

Lastly, it saddens me to see members of the general public attempting to place blame, to defame our department, for our collective work to help offer guidance when asked simply in efforts to help maintain the highest possible degree of safety of our county residents during a pandemic, taking to social media to unleash their derogatory comments at will. Too easily we all forget that we are engaged in a crippling pandemic of infectious disease- one that has taken the lives of nearly 900,000 people, and infecting almost 25 million people worldwide. It is threatening our schools, and bringing many to points of no return of their own emotional health. It has also stolen our communities, our financial wellbeing, and continually threatens our individual sense of humanity and good will. If you feel it’s necessary to run to a computer to post a comment, try to raise someone up, offer some kindness and inspiration. Hate and disrespect breeds itself, as history shows us; kindness can do the same.

Respectfully,

Darren Brucken, MD

Vigo County Health Officer"

We also spoke with event organizer and downtown business owner George Azar.

"I do want to make one thing clear, at no point in time did they tell us we could not have it. What we did find out was there were some obstacles placed in our path that we felt, and by we I'm talking about those of us that happened to organize this. That there were barriers that we didn't want our customers, our fellow restauranteur's, or us to have to jump over. We didn't want to worry on a Friday or Saturday night with someone having a pencil and a paper or a pad trying to find something that maybe we didn't do exactly right," Azar said.