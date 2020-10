TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Eat in the streets continues on the weekends in downtown Terre Haute.

The city approved closures for Wabash Avenue through early November.

It allows businesses to extend outdoor seating into the street.

Organizers say they're making decisions to have "Eat in the Streets on a weekend-by-weekend basis.

However, they hope to extend the opportunity for the spring.

It's an effort to support businesses hit by the pandemic.