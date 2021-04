TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Eat in the Streets will be coming back to downtown Terre Haute.

The Board of Public Works approved the event on Monday.

Organizers told us it would start this Friday. After that, it will be every Friday and Saturday until the end of May. You'll find it happening on Wabash Avenue.

The initiative started last fall as a way to help local businesses stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.