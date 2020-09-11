"Eat in the Streets" kicks off today, what you should know before you go

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A plan to boost business in downtown Terre Haute kicks off this weekend!

"Eat in the Streets" has been in the making for a while, but the wait is over, it's finally here.

COVID-19 hit local restaurants pretty hard.

According to Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, this initiative will give those struggling businesses a fighting chance.

"They're really in a spot where they need our support and they need people to step up and find different ways, to find ways that they can support them. I think it's really exciting to be able to see something like this come together and be able to happen safely for everyone," said Craig.

It wasn't easy at first to get this event off the ground, it was called off earlier this month.

Many restaurants didn't have time to meet health department guidelines.

However, three restaurant owners helped make this happen.

Despite being outside, CDC guidelines will still be followed.

Tables will be spaced and disinfected and masks will be worn.

Some of the restaurants participating include Chavas, The Verve, Tacos and Tequila, J. Gumbos, and Crossroads Cafe.

Craig tells us it's a way to bring in business while still being safe.

"It'll be a fantastic way for people to get outside, be able to support local businesses, be able to dine in a way that they feel safe and comfortable, and really just see our whole community come together."

There is no set date for this to end. If successful, restaurant owners hope to keep it going for a while.