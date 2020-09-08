Eat in the Streets is back on

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It was an abrupt cancelation of the outdoor dining experience, Eat in the Streets.

"The health department came up with some guidelines we were working through and we just really ran out of time for that past weekend to pull it off," Mayor Duke Bennett of Terre Haute said.

Local restaurants, the city of Terre Haute, and the Vigo County Health Department didn't give up. They went back to the drawing board and came up with a new plan.

"Everybody's been working great together. It was just making all the business owners feel comfortable that their customers, the people coming to eat would feel safe and it would work for everybody," Mayor Bennett said.

Allison Kirklin and Avery Liao-Troth are freshmen at Rose Hulman institute of technology.

They said they're excited about the experience.

"It seems pretty cool! Definitely nice to have things like safe things to go to out and about to kind of get off campus," Liao-Troth said.

Friday, Sept. 11th, and Saturday, Sept. 12th is when Eat in the Streets will take place. Road closures will start overnight Thursday until Sunday at 3 in the morning.

Wabash Ave. will be closed from the corner of 7th street to J. Gumbos, and the corner of 5th street to Taco and Tequilas. All other parts of Wabash Ave. will stay open.

Avery said it's a good time to be able to get out and explore.

"I think it's a great opportunity for people to come down and explore some of the restaurants down here. Especially all of the college students that just moved in and it's a safer way to do so."

Local restaurant owners said if all goes well, they will ask the Terre Haute Board of Works to extend street closures through the end of the year.

For more information you can visit the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce website, here.