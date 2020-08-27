'Eat in the Streets' event in downtown Terre Haute canceled

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new initiative for outdoor dining in downtown Terre Haute was set to kick off Friday. It has just been cancelled.

It was called "Eat in the Streets". Picnic tables provided by the city were going to be all over Wabash Avenue for customers to sit outside and enjoy a meal safely while also bringing much-needed business to downtown Terre Haute restaurants.

It was just cancelled on Thursday evening due to health reasons.

News 10 received a statement from George Azar, part-owner of The Saratoga and Connie Wrin, the owner of The Verve.

It reads:

"As leaders of the downtown business community, we had the best of intentions and hopes for this weekend's "Eat in the Streets" activities, but unfortunately, we no longer feel comfortable moving forward. We encourage everyone to continue to patronize our downtown restaurants, as this has been a challenging year and we are in need of your support. We thank the City of Terre Haute, Board of Works, and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce for their help."

"Eat in the Streets" was scheduled for three weekends in downtown Terre Haute during the month of September. It is unknown at this time if all of those have been canceled due to the aforementioned health reasons. News 10 will continue to update you on this developing story as soon as we learn more