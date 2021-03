TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Eat in the Streets may soon be coming back to Terre Haute.

Organizers told us plans are in the works to bring the initiative back to downtown.

They say they are planning for their first day back to be Friday, April 16. But the plans still needs approval from the Board of Works

Eat in the Streets started last year as a way to help local businesses stay afloat during challenging times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.