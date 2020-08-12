Eastern Indiana district closes schools after quarantines

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana school district that sent 228 students home to quarantine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 has shuttered its middle and high schools for 14 days and switched to remote learning.

The Delaware Community Schools announced Tuesday night that it was closing Delta High School and Middle School for the period.

“Our secondary schools seem to keep ramping up with exposure/symptom related issues that increase the number of quarantined students being excluded from school,” Superintendent Reece Mann said in a message to the school community, The Star Press reported.

“I am hopeful to come back in person on Aug. 25 but we will continue monitoring our situation. ... This will allow us to take a moment and pause, get our parents attention, get our students healthy and hopefully NOT have symptomatic children be sent to school,” Mann said.

Parents of elementary students “appear to be doing an incredible job of self-screening their children and keeping them home when they are exhibiting symptoms,” Mann said.

Only seven students from the district’s three elementary schools had been sent home as of Tuesday morning, compared to 68 middle school and 153 high school students.

Mann expressed hope that secondary students, and their families, will use the next two week “to get well and work hard to minimize exposure. … Doing so will allow us to be in a better position to successfully begin in-person instruction again on August 25th.”