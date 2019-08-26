Eastern Greene students return to class after HAZMAT incident, saying pepper spray could have been to blame

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at a Greene County school returned to class on Monday.

This comes after an air-quality issue led to a HAZMAT situation at Eastern Greene Middle School on Thursday.

That's when some students and staff reported having respiratory issues and rashes.

LINK | HAZMAT INCIDENT REPORTED AT EASTERN GREENE MIDDLE SCHOOL, SEVERAL HOSPITALIZED

Officials closed the school on Friday to perform testing.

They initially said a laminator was the cause of the problem.

According to authorities, it was used in a room that was not properly ventilated.

Officials have removed the laminator from the school.

On Monday afternoon, the Eastern Greene Schools Facebook page posted an updated saying it could have also been the 'inadvertent release of pepper spray.'

See the full post below.