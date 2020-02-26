Eastern Greene launches after school meal program

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) – Kitchen staff at a local school are working well after the lunch hour to make sure kids don’t go home hungry.

Eastern Greene Schools launched an afterschool dinner program recently.

A meal is available for students who are staying after school for practice or just want food.

The meal is open to all Eastern Greene students.

It’s hosted at Eastern Greene Elementary and Middle School throughout the week until 4:30.

Kitchen manager Megan Kelley has been instrumental in bringing this program to the school.

She says the program has significantly grown since it was launched less than two weeks ago.

“We’ve fed so many kids. 150 is our biggest number, and it’s going to grow. I have goosebumps. It’s going to grow,” Kelley described.

Kelley says staff at the school are reporting students are less grumpy.

It’s also allowing parents more time after school to not have to rush home to cook.

The meal is free for students.

It’s made possible by the Child and Adult Care Food Program available from the state.

