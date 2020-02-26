Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Eastern Greene launches after school meal program

A free meal is available for students who are staying after school for practice or just want food.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 5:27 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) – Kitchen staff at a local school are working well after the lunch hour to make sure kids don’t go home hungry.

Eastern Greene Schools launched an afterschool dinner program recently.

A meal is available for students who are staying after school for practice or just want food.

The meal is open to all Eastern Greene students.

It’s hosted at Eastern Greene Elementary and Middle School throughout the week until 4:30.

Kitchen manager Megan Kelley has been instrumental in bringing this program to the school.

She says the program has significantly grown since it was launched less than two weeks ago.

“We’ve fed so many kids. 150 is our biggest number, and it’s going to grow. I have goosebumps. It’s going to grow,” Kelley described.

Kelley says staff at the school are reporting students are less grumpy.

It’s also allowing parents more time after school to not have to rush home to cook.

The meal is free for students.

It’s made possible by the Child and Adult Care Food Program available from the state.

Learn more here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 2-26

Image

National Guard and eSports

Image

Sullivan job fair

Image

New Linton preschool program

Image

Shoals cabin

Image

Terre Haute church marks Ash Wednesday

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

ESports and National Guard

Image

Eastern Greene food program

Image

Vincennes fire chief steps down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil