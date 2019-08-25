Clear

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

Eastern Greene students will return to class Monday after a hazmat situation sent students and staff to the hospital last week.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 2:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Eastern Greene students will return to class Monday after a hazmat situation sent students and staff to the hospital last week. More air quality tests were completed Sunday and the interim superintendent says a laminator may have been to blame for the issue.

According to Eastern Greene Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Carrie Milner, several local and state agencies have competed air quality tests inside the middle school. These tests came back negative for harmful substances.

News 10 has been following this story since two students and three staff members complained of upper respiratory issues Thursday. Hazmat teams were called to the scene to figure out what was causing the reactions.

Dr. Milner says the problem may have started with a laminator in the middle school library. She says the laminator was not in a properly ventilated room and it may have released ozone. She says that would explain the symptoms students and staff suffered. The laminator has been removed.

In a statement Dr. Milner says, “We understand that the community wanted more answers during this incident but we didn’t have the answers to give.”

She says there will be a meeting to “debrief and analyze” safety procedures.

For the full release, click here.

