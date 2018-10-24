Eastern Greene High School renovates after construction defects

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Eastern Greene high school began having issues just six months after construction.

Water began seeping into and behind the school's walls. This caused cracks and portions of the wall to fall off.

The school system went to court against those who did the construction. Money from the settlement has been used to fix the issues.

Structural steel is being added to help with the stability of the walls. An exoskeleton of metal framing is then installed around the building. Insulation is followed by a brick or metal exterior. All in efforts to keep water out.

Eastern Greene superintendent Ted Baechtold says, "It's been a process. But it's been a process that I think our staff, faculty, and students have embraced. And have been shown a great deal of flexibility which has been wonderful."