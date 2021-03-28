Clear

Salvation Army holds Easter drawing

The Salvation Army joined forces with Terre Haute ministries to put on the first-ever easter drawing.

Posted: Mar 28, 2021 9:26 PM
Updated: Mar 28, 2021 11:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army joined forces with Terre Haute ministries to put on the first-ever easter drawing.
This took place at The Salvation Army in Terre Haute.
This gave low income families a chance to get easter baskets for free.
They will have items like toys, food, and hygiene products!
Even students from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology were on hand to help out.

"All the toys, and all the commodities, to be able to give away. It's just a really good feeling. It's hard when you have to turn people away because you don't have something. We're glad that we can supply," says Envoy Sue Linden.

She says the Salvation Army plans on keeping this new tradition going.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Paris
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Clear and cold evening
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

colon cancer awareness

Image

salvation army giving out easter baskets

Image

churches prep for easter!

Image

sexual assault violence against women

Image

hit and run crash

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Sunday: Cloudy start, cooler and breezy. High: 51

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

ISU Volleyball Senior Day

Image

Paris vs Marshall

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1235485

Reported Deaths: 23498
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4939689628
DuPage811651228
Will68028941
Lake61869949
Kane52522742
Madison29072502
Winnebago29068452
St. Clair26522492
McHenry25450271
Champaign18897135
Peoria18207271
Sangamon16840227
McLean15410165
Tazewell14275244
Rock Island13587296
Kankakee12939192
Kendall1157088
LaSalle11210226
Macon9824188
Vermilion8844121
DeKalb8590117
Adams8074115
Williamson7023125
Whiteside6241155
Boone607371
Clinton566189
Coles540393
Grundy539469
Ogle535478
Knox5100135
Jackson472362
Effingham455569
Macoupin448181
Henry447960
Livingston438779
Marion4351114
Stephenson425079
Franklin424968
Monroe418790
Jefferson4059118
Randolph403082
Woodford395161
Morgan368179
Lee366947
Montgomery359171
Logan344354
Bureau340778
Christian339771
Fulton322550
Perry310759
Fayette308554
Iroquois283663
Jersey255148
Douglas251335
Saline241550
McDonough240042
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220236
Crawford205124
Bond193324
Cass192324
Pike173450
Clark171832
Wayne170449
Hancock169730
Richland167739
Warren167744
Jo Daviess166422
White164525
Ford163646
Edgar163139
Carroll162735
Washington160825
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt138914
Johnson136914
Mason133341
Wabash133012
De Witt131523
Mercer131333
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Jasper112917
Menard11239
Marshall90517
Hamilton80015
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55323
Edwards54012
Henderson51514
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4504
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL10
Unassigned02270

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 683076

Reported Deaths: 13011
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion931741693
Lake49751918
Allen37514661
Hamilton33255403
St. Joseph31874525
Elkhart26149427
Vanderburgh21680388
Tippecanoe20748209
Johnson16957369
Porter16515292
Hendricks16280306
Clark12387186
Madison12014332
Vigo11943241
Monroe10820166
LaPorte10159202
Delaware10081182
Howard9372209
Kosciusko8789112
Bartholomew7669151
Hancock7647135
Warrick7565155
Floyd7394174
Wayne6768196
Grant6614164
Boone633598
Morgan6252135
Dubois6020114
Cass5597102
Dearborn558273
Marshall5582107
Henry549799
Noble523279
Jackson476767
Shelby470395
Lawrence4251116
Harrison419269
Gibson418087
Montgomery406485
Clinton404753
DeKalb396681
Huntington366579
Miami366465
Whitley362340
Knox359787
Steuben348657
Putnam346360
Wabash339877
Adams332051
Ripley330466
Jasper329146
White302354
Jefferson300778
Daviess287398
Decatur275192
Fayette274859
Wells274279
Greene266784
Posey265532
Scott255652
Clay246744
LaGrange246270
Randolph230279
Spencer224931
Jennings221746
Washington220429
Sullivan205841
Fountain205244
Starke193352
Owen187856
Fulton185539
Jay182728
Carroll180020
Perry177136
Orange173552
Rush166924
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton156842
Parke142016
Pike129034
Blackford128929
Pulaski110245
Newton99833
Brown96740
Crawford95713
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77415
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54511
Unassigned0406