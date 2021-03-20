Easter Bunny photo opportunity and Easter Egg Hunt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of Spring didn't only bring nice weather to the Wabash Valley but it also welcomed the Easter Bunny!

Terre Haute Parks and Recreaction invites Wabash Valley families to the Holiday House in Terre Haute to get a photo with the Easter Bunny.

If you missed Saturday, March 20th photo session you can hop over to the Holiday House for Sunday, March 21st from 1pm-5pm for another opportunity.

Face masks, social distancing and your own camera are required.

You might also want to plan ahead for Saturday, March 27th at the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation's annual Easter Egg Hunt at Deming Park.

A special Easter Egg hunt for children 2-4 years old will begin at 2:00pm and an Easter Egg hunt for kids 5-10 years old will begin at 2:30pm.

During this event, hop on the Bunny Express for a trail ride from 1pm-5pm. This is $1 per person with masks and social distacning required.

Deming Park will be closed off until 1pm on March 27th for the event and only open to Easter Egg Hunters.

The rain date for this family-fun event is April 3rd.

For more information, call (812) 232-0147.