East side of Terre Haute continues to develop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The east side of Terre Haute has developed significantly over the past couple of years. Terre Haute leaders say this trend will continue.

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig says it’s great interstate access and infrastructure indeed make it a great location.

She says the Terre Haute airport is also a huge piece of what’s happening here. A ton of traffic goes through that airport that people don’t realize. The airport is also heading up a group that specifically looks at Eastside development.

Along with this, Craig says this all aligns perfectly with their community plan. “What we are seeing out on the Eastside and the development out there really ties in directly to that community plan in all sorts of ways,” she said, “Terre Haute airport is a huge piece of what’s happening out there. I think people are beginning to understand what an incredible asset that is.”

Craig says tourism is a big part of the community plan. One of the proposed locations for a casino coming to Vigo county is on the east side of Terre Haute.

She says if a casino is to come to Terre Haute, there will be a whole new wave of development. She mentioned retail, restaurants, or even more hotels could come to the area.

“Tourism is a big part of the plan and some of the opportunities that we are looking at,” she said, “It’s obviously going to be one of the biggest focuses for Eastside development if the casino is located there.”

The airport will present opportunities for development and information from the group they’ve assembled in the early part of 2020.