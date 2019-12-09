Clear

East side of Terre Haute continues to develop

The east side of Terre Haute has developed significantly over the past couple of years. Terre Haute leaders say this trend will continue.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The east side of Terre Haute has developed significantly over the past couple of years. Terre Haute leaders say this trend will continue.

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig says it’s great interstate access and infrastructure indeed make it a great location.

She says the Terre Haute airport is also a huge piece of what’s happening here. A ton of traffic goes through that airport that people don’t realize. The airport is also heading up a group that specifically looks at Eastside development.

Along with this, Craig says this all aligns perfectly with their community plan. “What we are seeing out on the Eastside and the development out there really ties in directly to that community plan in all sorts of ways,” she said, “Terre Haute airport is a huge piece of what’s happening out there. I think people are beginning to understand what an incredible asset that is.”

Craig says tourism is a big part of the community plan. One of the proposed locations for a casino coming to Vigo county is on the east side of Terre Haute.

She says if a casino is to come to Terre Haute, there will be a whole new wave of development. She mentioned retail, restaurants, or even more hotels could come to the area.

“Tourism is a big part of the plan and some of the opportunities that we are looking at,” she said, “It’s obviously going to be one of the biggest focuses for Eastside development if the casino is located there.”

The airport will present opportunities for development and information from the group they’ve assembled in the early part of 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 12-9

Image

Coffee With a Cop set for Wednesday at Baelser's

Image

Think twice before you throw that wrapping paper in the recycle bin

Image

Butcher shop to expand into Terre Haute, with plans to offer soup and sandwiches

Image

Duke Energy increases winter assistance funding - here's how you can get help

Image

Signs of Hypothermia

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Fire hazards and the holidays

Image

34 boxes of toys collected during Friday's Toys for Tots drive

Image

Local bank celebrates its 150th birthday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans