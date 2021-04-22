Earth Day: Many in the Wabash Valley are turning to solar energy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Taking steps to conserve energy is important. It saves you money and it can help the environment in big ways and it can start right inside your home.

Storm Team 10's David Siple talked with Michele Abrell with the energy company, NIPSCO, and she says a few common household items may be taking up wasted energy.

“Chargers, and small kitchen appliances, entertainment systems, computers, if it’s plugged in and has an LED light even if you’re not using it, you’re using energy.”

She says those little items can add up to four percent of energy loss in a single home. Add that up over time and you may have to dig even deeper into your wallet.

When you flip on that light switch at home, that energy to light up that bulb, mainly comes from coal here in the Wabash Valley. Burning coal releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. And that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas, which is scientifically proven to trap the sun's radiation in our atmosphere. So saving that energy is important.

Abrell explains, "We use less electricity, and that reduces the carbon emissions and it helps to have a healthier planet and it helps sustain the resources that we have."

Most energy companies across the United States are turning to solar, wind, and water power generation within the next few decades. So Abrell says, “When you flip on that switch, it’s going to be powered a little differently “

The solar power industry is booming and many across the Wabash Valley are making the switch toward a greener future. Siple spoke with One Planet Solar and Wind's Ben Christjansen to see why it's critical for people to take action. “It’s important for everybody to do their part for making a brighter future for our generations to come."

One Planet Solar and Wind in Terre Haute has been helping the Wabash Valley harness the power of the sun for over 10 years. Solar panels essentially turn particles of the sun's light and turn it into energy.

So why don’t we see these panels on every household?

Christjansen says that having electricity is an obvious necessity. Just like having a vehicle. But your vehicle can cost you a lot more money in the long run. Unlike investing in solar energy.

He says, “There’s going to come a day where you don’t have to buy into your solar energy power plant, and then you’re just going to have free energy.

David Blanc in Northern Terre Haute owns a large array of solar panels in his yard. Blanc says this is the best decision he’s ever made.

“I knew that sooner or later, electricity is going to be the largest expense for the homeowner”

Blanc worked in a local energy factory for many years and noticed the writing on the wall. So he decided to take a selfless step for the future.

“This investment was made for the next generation because I’m not sure it will pay for me in my lifetime. And it was just the right thing to do.”

Siple asked Blanc if he talks about the impacts of burning fossil fuels to his grandchildren. And the passion to create a more sustainable future goes on in the Blanc family.

“I try to educate him about it. I try to tell him that everything you do has a consequence. And if you live in an area like us and you want to stay warm in the wintertime, I told him I said you’ve got to burn something to stay warm. You know and when you burn something you’re going to leave some pollution behind.”