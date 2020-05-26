Early voting underway for Indiana primary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana primary election is just a week away, and some voters are choosing to vote early this year.

Kathy Clayton was one of many voters who headed out to the polls on Tuesday.

She said voting early keeps her from standing in line, and it's an easy option.

"There's nothing intimidating about it. They give you a little stylus that looks like a Crayola. That's what you use to punch the screen with instead of your fingertip. Very easy," said Clayton.

This election is a little different than in previous years.

LINK: || IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING FOR INDIANA PRIMARY ELECTION STARTS TUESDAY

All poll workers will be wearing masks.

Voters are encouraged to do the same.

Voting machines are spaced out to practice social distancing.

Clayton said she's glad so many are taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

"I have underlying health problems, so whether or not anyone else wants to wear one that's their prerogative, but to protect myself I want to wear one," said Clayton.

Clayton isn't the only one taking advantage of the option to early vote.

"I wanna vote, because I get in here early then I don't have to mess with the crowds," said Harold Ellinger.

Ellinger said he votes early every year.

At the end of the day, voters said it's all about making your voice heard.

"I'd rather vote. I don't want someone else making decisions for me. Whether or not me people win, or not, it's that I came out and I voted."

There are eight voting centers located across the county.

Those include: