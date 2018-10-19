Early voting numbers up in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting numbers are already hitting high numbers in Vigo County...and election officials don't expect any slowing down.

So far, more than 3,500 people have voted early.

That figure includes mail-in ballots and ballots cast at the Vigo County Annex.

Right now we're only a little more than a week into early voting.

Compare that to the primary, when about 5,000 people voted early in Vigo County.

Election officials say the response this season has been incredible.

You can vote early in the Vigo County Annex...and with 1st Street closed, you will need to get to the annex using 3rd Street.

More voting centers will open later this month.

For a full list, click here.