Early voting numbers in Vigo County strong

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just a few days away from Election Day. Vigo County officials say early voting numbers look strong.

As of Thursday, more than 9,700 voters have already cast their ballot.

5,600 of those votes were from city residents and 4,706 were county residents.

The Vigo County Clerk's Office told us there are more than 70,000 registered voters in the county. In the city, there are just under 37,000.

While this is a municipal election, voters in the county are urged to vote on two referendums. Those questions involve imposing a tax levy for the Vigo County School Corporation ad the other involves bringing a casino to Terre Haute.