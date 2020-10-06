Early voting kicks off, what to know before you head to the polls

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Tuesday morning you can cast your ballot for early voting.

You can get your voice heard at several locations in Vigo County including the Annex, Haute City Center, and Meadows Shopping Center.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County Clerk, Brad Newman, who says this year the polls will look a lot different with COVID-19 precautions in place.

At the polls you will be given a disposable stylist, machines will be cleaned by ServPro and everything will remain socially distanced.

"Social distancing, PPE gear, we got it all set up to where it's going to be the safest election ever as far as cleanliness," said Newman.

Despite COVID concerns, he's confident there will be a large turnout this year.

"We have a great group of people in this community and I expect to see huge numbers turn out for early voting and on election day. I'd like to see upwards of 40,000 people," said Newman.

Here are the times for each of these polling locations: