Early voting has come to an end and the voter turnout was way lower than usual

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Early voting ended Monday afternoon and according to elected leaders, the numbers are extremely low.

Last year nearly 3,500 people made sure to cast their vote during the early voting period and this year the numbers can't compare.

Clerks estimated an average of 20 people a day at the Honey Creek Mall polling location.

Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said this is an incredibly low turnout, one they were not anticipating.

"If you would've asked me four or five months ago when you and I were having the conversation if we would've seen this low of numbers...absolutely not. I'm really taken back at how few have come out to vote," said Newman.

News 10 spoke with local voters who said it boils down to lack of advertising, being uninformed and location of polling sites.

Benjamin Whitman has voted for 18 years and decided not to take part in this year's election because he said he feels uninformed on the candidates running.

"I don't do anything that I'm not fully invested in and right now I don't think I can make an educated decision. You know, it is kind of sad to say but I don't even know who's on the ballot right now that were even voting for, so other than seeing social media and the things that are on there which is more on the national side, I think the local is kind of getting left out," said Whitman.

Whitman also explained that there has not been a significant amount of advertising for the election itself.

He said people are cutting the cord on cable and turning to social media which does not advertise for these elections.

"They don't need polls to get their voice out there anymore, they have twitter, they have facebook they have all these sorts of platforms. You know, back when I first started it was a call your congressman type of mentality to announce some sort of change. Right now you don't need to do that anymore, you get enough followers you can change the world yourself," said Whitman.

Roosevelt Harris agreed with being uninformed on the candidates.

He said he voted in the primary election last year but decided not to this time around.

"If I was informed about it and knew about the candidates and all that and was actually up to date about it I'm pretty sure I would exercise my right, but because I don't know any of that, I plan on not voting," said Harris.

Newman said he hopes voters come out and share their voice Tuesday for election day.

As a reminder, only those who live within city limits are allowed to vote and an I.D. is required.