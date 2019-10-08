Early voting begins: What you need to know before heading out to the polls

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Election day is right around the corner!

Starting Tuesday morning, the polls will officially open for early voting.

The Vigo County Annex and Honey Creek Mall are the two locations you can cast your ballot.

Here are the times that those locations open and close for voting:

Annex: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Honey Creek Mall: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are registered to vote, you must bring a valid driver's license to the polling center.

Voters have the opportunity to vote on two referendums.

One concerns the Vigo County School Corporation tax levy and the other is about a casino coming to Vigo County. City residents may also vote on these referendums.

In addition, you'll select who will serve on the next city council, and who will be the city's mayor.

The official election day is November 5th.