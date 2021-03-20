Early morning fire in Vigo County comes as a reminder to replace smoke detectors

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Otter Creek Fire Department responded to a structure fire onNorth 34th Street Saturday morning.

When crews arrived on the 600 block of N 34th Street they saw flames going through the roof and heavy smoke.

Nevins Fire and Lyford Fire departments in Parke County were requested to assist in battling the fire, along with water tenders and additional personnel. It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

In a press release regarding the fire it is noted the house was 'undergoing renovations' at the time.

No injuries were reported.

This is Otter Creek Fire Departments 4th fire and 3rd structure fire of the week.

This comes as a reminder to residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors. If they need to be replaced, they can always contact the local fire department.

Residents in Otter Creek can send crews a message on Facebook should they need help with replacing their smoke detectors.