Early morning fire destroys home

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by fire early Monday.

Crews were called to 3575 Woodland Drive in West Terre Haute at around 5:30 a.m.

News 10 was live showing massive flames coming from the home just after 6:00 on News 10 This Morning.

Crews had the fire under control when we checked in about 40 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

A cause has not been determined.