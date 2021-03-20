Early morning crash in Vermillion County shuts down lanes of traffic

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi truck driver is said to be "okay" after a mechanical issue leads to his truck flipping over on State Road 63 on Friday morning.

According to the Vermillion County Sheriff no one was hurt, however, all lanes of highway near the Little Vermillion River were closed as crews began cleaning up.

The Sheriff tells News 10 the driver of the semi truck told deputies something broke and he was unable to steer.

The semi truck plowed through a guardrail before going into the median and then flipping onto its side.

This incident caused all lanes on State Road 63 to be shut down for a period of time and has since reopened.

The cause is still under investigation.