TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday morning, crews responded to an early morning fire in Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Fire Department says this happened around 7 AM at 217 Kent Ave.

Crews were there for more than three hours putting out the fire.

Chief Joe Swan says there was a lot of damage to the home.

He says nobody was home at the time and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.