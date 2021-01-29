Early detection test for heart disease is saving lives at Union Hospital Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Every year, about 655,000 people die from heart disease in the U.S., that's according to the CDC.

At Union Hospital Clinton, early detection is saving lives through its latest heart scan technology.

The non-invasive test scans for early warning signs of heart disease. It also takes less than 15 minutes to complete, and results are instant.

If caught early, it can treat, or even reverse, heart disease.

"Over 50 percent of the people coming in to have this test done actually do have some sort of plaque built up in their coronary arteries," said Christy Neal, Imaging Services Supervisor, "For some, it's on the lower end, and they just need to have some diet changes, maybe exercise, quit smoking."

"For others, they might actually have a higher, more extensive amount, of build up of plaque," Neal added, "and they can go on to have some cardiac cath done with some stenting, and some treatments like that."

Since getting the device in 2018, Neal says they've done nearly 1800 tests.

It's typically recommended for men (over 40) and women (over 45), with a family history of heart disease, but do not show symptoms. Additonal risk factors include smoking, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The heart scan costs $49.

Due to state grants at select critical care facilities, insurance is not needed.

However, exams must be paid, prior to testing, with cash or a health savings account.

For more information on the heart scan, call Union Hospital Clinton at 765-832-1317 or visit their website.