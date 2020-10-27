Early Voting numbers from 14 different Wabash Valley Counties

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As of Tuesday, we are just one week away from the general election. Early voting numbers continue to surge throughout the Wabash Valley. Voters are making their voices heard in droves ahead of the presidential election.

News 10 spoke with county election clerks from nine different Indiana counties and five different Illinois counties to get an update on where they’re at with early voting. The message was consistent with all of them. They are seeing more voters and people are passionate to make their voices heard in 2020.

Here are the most recent numbers these clerks could provide.

Indiana Counties:

Daviess County: over 4,200 votes

Knox County: 6,244 in-person and absentee votes

Martin County: 1,480 votes

Parke County: 1,964 in person votes and 487 votes by mail

Greene County: around 3,500 in-person votes

Sullivan County: 1,613 in-person votes and 840 votes by mail

Vermillion County: 2,432 in-person and by mail votes

Clay County: 3,449 in-person votes and 1,084 votes by mail

Vigo County: 24,821 in-person votes and by mail votes.

Clerks from Daviess, Knox, Martin and Greene Counties say they have been swamped since early voting began and they will definitely see larger numbers than in 2016.

Through noon on Tuesday, Parke County had seen nearly 2,000 in-person votes and almost 500 votes by mail. They have already surpassed their total early voting numbers from 2016.

Clay County has tripled its amount of mail-in ballots this year with just over 1,000. Clay County Clerk Anola Gallion says they anticipate that they will surpass their 2016 total in-person early votes on Wednesday.

Lastly, Vigo County has nearly 25,000 early votes which have surpassed their total of 21,000. There are still five days remaining of early voting.

News 10 caught up with Greene County Clerk Stuart Dowden about the impressive numbers the Wabash Valley is seeing. He talked about why he believes this is the case and why it’s a great thing.

“They’re fired up about this election and voting for a particular person or a particular party,” Dowden said, “Even though it’s more work—you know the more people that come in, the more we have to do—that’s immaterial to the fact that it’s exciting to see people involved.”

Illinois Counties (in-person & mail-in votes combined):

Clark County: 2,885 votes

Crawford County: 2,711 votes

Jasper County: 1,566 votes

Lawrence County: 1,566 votes

Richland County: 1,404 votes

In Illinois, Lawrence County has seen double the amount of mail-in votes as compared to in-person votes. Illinois clerks say everything has gone smoothly despite having such an increase in voter turnout.

Sullivan County (IN) Clerk Tonya Bedwell told News 10 that people are clearly extremely motivated to vote in 2020. She says even though the number of early voters has been large, she expects nothing less on Election Day.

“I expect Election Day to be no different,” Bedwell said, “I expect people to show up at their polling places. A lot of people prefer to vote on Election Day instead of voting early, so I expect the lines on Election Day to be long as well.”

Both Indiana and Illinois clerks say that it has been hectic at polling locations across the entire Wabash Valley, but they are happy to see so many people involved and making their voices heard.