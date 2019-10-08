Clear

Early Voting Begins in Vigo County

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:35 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Election Day in Vigo County is right around the corner and you can have your voice heard early. Early voting began Tuesday morning and there are two places you can cast your ballot in Vigo County right now.

Early voting is available at Honey Creek Mall from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. and the Vigo County Government Center from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. Both are open Monday through Friday from now until November 5th.

This election season has some added importance due to two referendums being included on the ballot. The first is the casino referendum that you can vote for or against bringing a casino to Terre Haute. 

The second is the operational school referendum which could keep Vigo County School Corporation from making $8 million in budget cuts. Along with these two referendums, the ballots include voting for city council and of course who the next mayor of Terre Haute will be.

Terre Haute resident William Pearcy is a big advocate of all citizens coming out to vote. "I think it's such a great thing that we have the ability to do in the United States and I think it's important that everyone young and old have their voices be heard," he said, "I feel like it's my civic duty and I'm proud to come out here and support the people that I think will make Terre Haute a better place to live."

