Early Black Friday shopping

Every year Black Friday shopping starts earlier and earlier. We went out to see what people were expecting this year.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 9:32 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Best buy is always a big hit for your Black Friday deals this year, the store opened at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The group who was very first in line said they had been out there since 3 p.m. Before the doors opened the line stretched all the way down past Five Below.

A lot of people come here with something specific in mind. Others just come here to see what kind of deals they can find.

"I didn't even know what time this stuff happened. I was like you know I'm going to go try and get a new TV and got here and the line was huge," Tyler Johnson said.

Others will go shopping with family after Thanksgiving festivities are over. 

"We spent the day eating turkey having the whole fun family thing. Some family already went home so me and dad decided to come to check the store out," Nick Wigginton said with his dad Rich. 

Of course, safety is a top priority for stores during this time. They do have Terre Haute police officers at Best Buy and at other stores across the city to try and keep the peace and handle any situation if things get too out of hand.

