'Eagles In Flight' Weekend Event at Turkey Run State Park

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - Turkey Run State Park is hosting a week-long event highlighting bald eagles and other birds of prey.

‘Eagles In Flight’ takes place from January 29 through 31. Those attending the weekend-long event will enjoy live bird viewing, nest building, and hiking with an educational ambassador.

You’ll also have a chance to get up close to our nation's favorite bird of prey. The bald eagle.

The program is open to anyone however tickets will be sold fast. Due to the pandemic, only ninety-six people can attend.

The Interpretive Naturalist, Aaron Douglass, at Turkey Run State Park wants to mention that even in January, you can still enjoy time outdoors.

“So maybe you don’t do a great big loop, maybe just go into the canyon and come back and warm up. But it’s still a really great opportunity and it’s a really great way to connect with nature, even in the winter.”

The Turkey Run Inn will also be serving boxed meals during the weekend. You can preorder those meals when you register to attend.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Cost of tickets:

$20 - Adult (16+) Weekend Pass

$15 - Youth (6-15) Weekend Pass

$16 - Adult (16+) Saturday Only

$10 - Youth (6-15) Saturday Only

Free - 5 and under.

(State Park Entrance fee will apply. Food not included.)

There will also be a silent auction online here, that is being put on by the "Support the Friends of Turkey Run & Shades State Parks" program. 100% of the proceeds go to the "Friends" group which is a not-for-profit community organization that assists Turkey Run and Shades State Parks.