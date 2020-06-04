Robinson movie theater transforms into a drive-in

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Things have been quiet for the last two months at the Eagle Theater. The business locked it's doors when the state issued it's first stay at home order. That means renovations to the theater will have to wait.

Kelsa Brown says, "We have quite a bit of money tied up in the seat in the back that we can't do anything with right now because the money that was set aside for that may need to be rerouted depending on how long things last with this."

The theater has stayed afloat thanks to generating money from the organization's froyo business.

But now there's hope on the horizon. The theater will reopen Thursday night as a drive-in.

Paige Stoltz says, "All of our employees are going to be wearing a mask the entire time they are working. So we are protecting our customers. Hopefully, they'll wear masks to protect us. We're going to have like I said, you can order your concessions online when you order your tickets."

Eagle Theater now has a large white screen set up outside. Markers show drivers where to park to view the movie. All in hopes of returning to a sense of normalcy.

Brown says, "The whole point of watching movies is to watch them together. You know this is a time when we're not supposed to be too much together because it's not safe for everybody's health and everything. So as much as we can be together safely we want to do that and have a good time."

