Clear

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 9:33 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave.

For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,” in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.

Yet as any American who has bought a carton of milk, a gallon of gas or a used car could tell you, inflation has settled in. And economists are now voicing a more discouraging message: Higher prices will likely last well into next year, if not beyond.

On Wednesday, the government said its consumer price index soared 6.2% from a year ago — the biggest 12-month jump since 1990.

“It’s a large blow against the transitory narrative,” said Jason Furman, who served as the top economic adviser in the Obama administration. “Inflation is not slowing. It’s maintaining a red-hot pace.’’

And the sticker shock is hitting where families tend to feel it most. At the breakfast table, for instance: Bacon prices are up 20% over the past year, egg prices nearly 12%. Gasoline has surged 50%. Buying a washing machine or a dryer will set you back 15% more than it would have a year ago. Used cars? 26% more.

Although pay is up sharply for many workers, it isn’t nearly enough to keep up with prices. Last month, average hourly wages in the United States, after accounting for inflation, actually fell 1.2% compared with October 2020.

Economists at Wells Fargo joke grimly that the Labor Department’s CPI — the Consumer Price Index — should stand for “Consumer Pain Index.” Unfortunately for consumers, especially lower-wage households, it’s all coinciding with their higher spending needs right before the holiday season.

The price squeeze is escalating pressure on the Fed to shift more quickly away from years of easy-money policies. And it poses a threat to President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their ambitious spending plans.

___

WHAT CAUSED THE PRICE SPIKES?

Much of it is the flipside of very good news. Slammed by COVID-19, the U.S. economy collapsed in the spring of 2020 as lockdowns took effect, businesses closed or cut hours and consumers stayed home as a health precaution. Employers slashed 22 million jobs. Economic output plunged at a record-shattering 31% annual rate in last year’s April-June quarter.

Everyone braced for more misery. Companies cut investment. Restocking was put off. And a brutal recession ensued.

Yet instead of sinking into a prolonged downturn, the economy staged an unexpectedly rousing recovery, fueled by massive government spending and a bevy of emergency moves by the Fed. By spring, the rollout of vaccines had emboldened consumers to return to restaurants, bars and shops.

Suddenly, businesses had to scramble to meet demand. They couldn’t hire fast enough to plug job openings — a near record 10.4 million in August — or buy enough supplies to fill customer orders. As business roared back, ports and freight yards couldn’t handle the traffic. Global supply chains became snarled.

Costs rose. And companies found that they could pass along those higher costs in the form of higher prices to consumers, many of whom had managed to sock away a ton of savings during the pandemic.

“A sizeable chunk of the inflation we’re seeing is the inevitable result of coming out of the pandemic,” said Furman, now an economist at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Furman suggested, though, that misguided policy played a role, too. Policymakers were so intent on staving off an economic collapse that they “systematically underestimated inflation,” he said.

“They poured kerosene on the fire.”

A flood of government spending — including President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with its $1,400 checks to most households in March — overstimulated the economy, Furman said.

“Inflation is a lot higher in the United States than it is in Europe,” he noted. “Europe is going through the same supply shocks as the United States is, the same supply chain issues. But they didn’t do nearly as much stimulus.’’

In a statement Wednesday, Biden acknowledged that “inflation hurts Americans’ pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me.” But he said his $1 trillion infrastructure package, including spending on roads, bridges and ports, would help ease supply bottlenecks.

___

HOW LONG WILL IT LAST?

Consumer price inflation will likely endure as long as companies struggle to keep up with consumers’ prodigious demand for goods and services. A resurgent job market — employers have added 5.8 million jobs this year — means that Americans can continue to splurge on everything from lawn furniture to new cars. And the supply chain bottlenecks show no sign of clearing.

“The demand side of the U.S. economy will continue to be something to behold,” says Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Blackrock, “and companies will continue to have the luxury of passing through prices.”

Megan Greene, chief economist at the Kroll Institute, suggested that inflation and the overall economy will eventually return to something closer to normal.

“I think it it will be ‘transitory’,” she said of inflation. “But economists have to be very honest about defining transitory, and I think this could last another year easily.’’

“We need a lot of humility talking about how long this lasts,” Furman said. “I think it’s with us for a while. The inflation rate is going to come down from this year’s blistering pace, but it’s still going to be very, very high compared to the historical norms we have been used to.”

___

WILL WE SUFFER A RETURN OF 1970′S-STYLE ‘STAGFLATION’?

The run-up in consumer prices has raised the specter of a return to the “stagflation” of the 1970s. That was when higher prices coincided with high unemployment in defiance of what conventional economists thought was possible.

Yet today’s situation looks very different. Unemployment is relatively low, and households overall are in good shape financially. The Conference Board, a business research group, found that consumers’ inflation expectations last month were the highest they’d been since July 2008. But consumers didn’t seem all that worried: The board’s confidence index rose anyway, on optimism about the job market.

“For the time being, at least, they feel that the benefits are outweighing the negatives,” said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators.

Economic growth, after slowing from July through September in response to the highly contagious delta variant, is thought to be bouncing back in the final quarter of 2021.

“Most economists are expecting growth to accelerate in the fourth quarter,” Greene said. “So it doesn’t suggest that we’re facing both a tanking of growth and higher inflation. We’re just facing higher inflation.”

___

WHAT SHOULD POLICYMAKERS DO?

The pressure is on the Fed, which is charged with keeping a lid on inflation, to control prices.

“They need to stop telling us that inflation is transitory, start becoming more worried about inflation, then act in a manner consistent with being worried,” Furman said. “We’ve seen a little bit of that, but only a little bit.’’

Powell has announced that the Fed will start reducing the monthly bond purchases it began last year as an emergency measure to try to boost the economy. In September, Fed officials also forecast that they would raise the Fed’s benchmark interest rate from its record low near zero by the end of 2022 — much earlier than they had predicted a few months earlier.

But sharply higher inflation, should it persist, might compel the Fed to accelerate that timetable; investors expect at least two Fed rate hikes next year.

“We’ve been fighting non-existent inflation since the 1990s,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at the accounting and consulting firm Grant Thornton, “and now we’re talking about fighting an inflation that is real.’’

___

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Cloudy, Breezy & Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

SCAM ALERT: Bot lures you in with wrong number text con

Image

Different ways to celebrate Veterans Day

Image

Over $1 million going to fix Wabash Valley roads

Image

Rose-Hulman wins season opener

Image

Vaccination mandate deadline extended for federal contractors

Image

Warrick, Jones, VanHoy and Stewart sign their NLI

Image

A rain snow mix could be in the forecast - Kevin has the details on when

Image

SHORTAGES AFFECTING LOCAL FOOD BANK

Image

Covid-19 Vaccine in Knox County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Federal employees picket outside prison ahead of vaccine mandate deadline

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1727634

Reported Deaths: 28461
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook65147211355
DuPage1120941393
Will942801146
Lake826591099
Kane70234892
Winnebago43366569
Madison41149608
St. Clair37016610
McHenry36289336
Champaign28002200
Peoria27577378
Sangamon26344291
McLean23775226
Tazewell21115344
Rock Island19623370
Kankakee18499262
Kendall16796118
Macon15770253
LaSalle15404291
Vermilion15112207
Adams13659157
DeKalb12643134
Williamson12303181
Whiteside8566187
Coles8216131
Jackson820395
Boone818684
Ogle791294
Grundy766690
Knox7646173
Franklin7428116
Macoupin7295110
Clinton7264104
Marion7170148
Henry686479
Effingham6853102
Jefferson6730146
Stephenson633698
Livingston608999
Woodford597892
Randolph5615103
Christian553683
Fulton540384
Monroe5379105
Morgan5203102
Montgomery511683
Logan504776
Lee493364
Bureau463594
Fayette445167
Saline442871
Perry440876
Iroquois437381
McDonough384266
Shelby365950
Jersey348253
Crawford342431
Lawrence341135
Douglas337338
Union315048
Wayne313065
Richland291658
Hancock288235
White284233
Clark278842
Edgar272350
Cass271131
Pike270858
Clay268454
Bond264227
Ford255059
Warren252768
Moultrie249133
Carroll245539
Johnson238332
Jo Daviess232129
Massac224154
Mason219953
Wabash219719
De Witt219030
Washington216529
Mercer216237
Piatt209214
Greene209040
Cumberland195827
Menard178714
Jasper166421
Marshall144523
Hamilton138022
Schuyler113412
Brown108811
Pulaski107212
Edwards105819
Stark84129
Gallatin8039
Alexander78113
Henderson77014
Calhoun7202
Scott7187
Hardin63016
Putnam5864
Pope5696
Unassigned832433
Out of IL70

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 1039918

Reported Deaths: 16995
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1385772180
Lake681961197
Allen60559836
Hamilton47626476
St. Joseph45990626
Elkhart37158525
Vanderburgh32928488
Tippecanoe28687268
Johnson25788456
Hendricks24512369
Porter23635370
Madison19460428
Clark19176268
Vigo18031307
LaPorte15808253
Monroe15712205
Delaware15494275
Howard15335302
Kosciusko12946154
Hancock12082179
Bartholomew12030184
Warrick11507189
Floyd11392224
Wayne11340258
Grant10687226
Morgan9716186
Boone9230119
Henry8506160
Dearborn843298
Dubois8422135
Noble8407112
Marshall8346139
Cass7680125
Lawrence7659179
Shelby7426122
Jackson718593
Gibson6746115
Huntington6733101
DeKalb6725102
Harrison663995
Knox6559111
Montgomery6511115
Miami6118102
Putnam601982
Steuben594879
Clinton594775
Whitley591459
Jasper561587
Wabash5591106
Jefferson5287100
Ripley517892
Adams505379
Daviess4789116
Scott454277
Greene439497
Wells439291
White438865
Clay436460
Decatur4282105
Fayette414391
Jennings405764
Posey385544
LaGrange384187
Washington367354
Randolph3605104
Fountain346960
Spencer344846
Sullivan335553
Fulton334969
Starke330572
Owen328774
Orange305767
Jay298847
Rush276032
Carroll273436
Franklin271743
Perry270452
Vermillion268756
Parke237730
Tipton234561
Pike232644
Blackford202543
Pulaski193057
Newton167751
Crawford163329
Brown157949
Benton154417
Martin145119
Switzerland138012
Warren124916
Union109716
Ohio87213
Unassigned0565