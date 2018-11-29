EPA working to clean up hazardous materials in Shelburn

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Environmental Protection Agency is working to clean up hazardous materials in Shelburn.

Crews are working at the former Hagen Manufacturing site.

The company did plastics molding research and design along with manufacturing.

According to the EPA, hazardous substances were never removed from a lab on the property.

The EPA estimates that the clean-up could take several weeks.

It should be wrapped up in January.

The town of Shelburn is coordinating redevelopment of the surrounding property.

The town wants to build a new waterpark for children when the property is cleaned up.