The Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus can be deadly to both people and horses

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's called the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.

Health experts say the virus infects humans and horses.

"EEE" can only be spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes. It's commonly found in horses but other animals can contract it.

We spoke with Dr. Deborah Powell, the Associate Professor of Equine Studies at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. She said the virus can infect the brain and spinal cord. She told us the virus kills nearly 70% of the horses it infects.

"As that virus progresses, then you're going to get other neurological signs. The horse will become depressed start circling its head and pressing. None of our horses have ever gotten the virus," said Dr. Powell.

Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said people aren't exempt either. To prevent the virus all around, there are steps you can take to keep you and animals safe.

"Prevent any mosquito bites all together with wearing long sleeves, wearing jeans, not going out between dusk and dawn and then preventing any breeding grounds in your yard," said Elder.

Horses at the Equine Center do get vaccinated annually. Dr. Powell said that happens usually in late March.