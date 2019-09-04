E-filing now in all 92 counties

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- All Indiana court cases are now being filed electronically.

Electronic filing is now taking place in all 92 counties.

Officials from across the state met at the Sullivan Courthouse on Wednesday to celebrate this accomplishment.

The state reports that a half-million documents are e-filed each month.

Electronic filing will improve efficiency and reduce paper waste.

“One of the things that the Supreme Court wanted to do was to provide a free service, so that individuals, litigants, and attorneys could e-file at no cost,” Mary DePrez, Director of Trial Court Technology for Indiana Supreme Court, said.

DePrez said the only cost that may occur is for a credit card transaction fee.

The state reports that as of June 30, 2019, nearly 17-million documents have been e-filed.