TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you received a few new electronics for Christmas - this Saturday you will have the chance to get rid of some of your old gadgets.
The Vigo County Solid Waste Management is offering an electronic waste day this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
TVs will be the only items it will cost money to dispose of. Those are $20.
Computers, CD players, and electronics can all be dropped off for free.
Crews will be on-site to unload your items.
The facility is on Haythorne Avenue in Terre Haute. Learn more here.
Related Content
- E-Waste day set for this weekend in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute set to celebrate the Coke bottle this weekend
- Coca-Cola Festival set for this weekend in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute group works to reduce package material waste
- Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade
- Annual Veterans Day Parade set for Sunday in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute movie premiere set for April
- Services set for Terre Haute firefighter
- Terre Haute Police Department set to appear on 'Live PD' this weekend
- Launch Terre Haute hosts business that is set to expand to Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...