E-Waste day set for this weekend in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you received a few new electronics for Christmas - this Saturday you will have the chance to get rid of some of your old gadgets.

The Vigo County Solid Waste Management is offering an electronic waste day this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

TVs will be the only items it will cost money to dispose of. Those are $20.

Computers, CD players, and electronics can all be dropped off for free.

Crews will be on-site to unload your items.

The facility is on Haythorne Avenue in Terre Haute. Learn more here.