E-Learning day set for next week in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Teachers and students alike will be sharpening their skills next Wednesday in Clay County.

There's a school corporation E-Learning day.

Students will complete their assignments using the internet.

While students do that, teachers will spend about half of their day on professional development.

Program leaders say it can be difficult to get staff together.

They see this as a benefit for everyone involved.

Educators say it's important to blend technology with learning.

"When you get into the work world, your boss is going to give you a task and they're not going to be standing over your shoulder all the time to monitor you and so this is a really great way to get that practical experience," Diana Knox told us.

There's another E-Learning day on February 12.

The school system also hopes to use these days during bad weather to help cut back on make-up days.